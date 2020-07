A number of 654 persons were retested and reconfirmed positive for COVID-19, announced, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

"Distinctly from newly-confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 654 persons were reconfirmed positive," the quoted source mentions.

A number of 1,295 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, over the last report, following tests conducted at the national level.