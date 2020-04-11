 
     
GCS: Suceava County, Bucharest report most coronavirus infection cases

coronavirus

The north-eastern Suceava County and Bucharest report Romania's first and second-highest numbers of coronavirus infection cases: 1,614 and 730, respectively. They are followed by the counties of Timis - with 275 cases, Neamt - 265 and Hunedoara - 254, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports.

Romania has a total of 5,990 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus.

The numbers of confirmed cases in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:

* Alba - 103 cases

* Arad - 229

* Arges - 51

* Bacau - 65

* Bihor - 83

* Bistrita Nasaud - 82

* Botosani - 155

* Brasov - 219

* Braila - 16

* Buzau - 13

* Caras Severin - 48

* Calarasi - 35

* Cluj - 177

* Constanta - 155

* Covasna - 91

* Dambovita - 30

* Dolj - 43

* Galati - 183

* Giurgiu - 47

* Gorj - 8

* Harghita - 6

* Hunedoara - 254

* Ialomita - 89

* Iasi - 107

* Ilfov - 117

* Maramures - 45

* Mehedinti - 17

* Mures - 203

* Neamt - 265

* Olt - 11

* Prahova - 39

* Satu Mare - 32

* Salaj - 13

* Sibiu - 101

* Suceava - 1,614

* Teleorman - 59

* Timis - 275

* Tulcea - 13

* Vaslui - 38

* Valcea - 13

* Vrancea - 116

* Bucharest - 730.

