GCS: Suceava County, Bucharest report most coronavirus infection cases

The north-eastern Suceava County and Bucharest report Romania's first and second-highest numbers of coronavirus infection cases: 1,614 and 730, respectively. They are followed by the counties of Timis - with 275 cases, Neamt - 265 and Hunedoara - 254, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports.Romania has a total of 5,990 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus.
The numbers of confirmed cases in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:
* Alba - 103 cases
* Arad - 229
* Arges - 51
* Bacau - 65
* Bihor - 83
* Bistrita Nasaud - 82
* Botosani - 155
* Brasov - 219
* Braila - 16
* Buzau - 13
* Caras Severin - 48
* Calarasi - 35
* Cluj - 177
* Constanta - 155
* Covasna - 91
* Dambovita - 30
* Dolj - 43
* Galati - 183
* Giurgiu - 47
* Gorj - 8
* Harghita - 6
* Hunedoara - 254
* Ialomita - 89
* Iasi - 107
* Ilfov - 117
* Maramures - 45
* Mehedinti - 17
* Mures - 203
* Neamt - 265
* Olt - 11
* Prahova - 39
* Satu Mare - 32
* Salaj - 13
* Sibiu - 101
* Suceava - 1,614
* Teleorman - 59
* Timis - 275
* Tulcea - 13
* Vaslui - 38
* Valcea - 13
* Vrancea - 116
* Bucharest - 730.