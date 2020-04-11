GCS: Suceava County, Bucharest report most coronavirus infection cases

The north-eastern Suceava County and Bucharest report Romania's first and second-highest numbers of coronavirus infection cases: 1,614 and 730, respectively. They are followed by the counties of Timis - with 275 cases, Neamt - 265 and Hunedoara - 254, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports.

Romania has a total of 5,990 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus.The numbers of confirmed cases in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:* Alba - 103 cases* Arad - 229* Arges - 51* Bacau - 65* Bihor - 83* Bistrita Nasaud - 82* Botosani - 155* Brasov - 219* Braila - 16* Buzau - 13* Caras Severin - 48* Calarasi - 35* Cluj - 177* Constanta - 155* Covasna - 91* Dambovita - 30* Dolj - 43* Galati - 183* Giurgiu - 47* Gorj - 8* Harghita - 6* Hunedoara - 254* Ialomita - 89* Iasi - 107* Ilfov - 117* Maramures - 45* Mehedinti - 17* Mures - 203* Neamt - 265* Olt - 11* Prahova - 39* Satu Mare - 32* Salaj - 13* Sibiu - 101* Suceava - 1,614* Teleorman - 59* Timis - 275* Tulcea - 13* Vaslui - 38* Valcea - 13* Vrancea - 116* Bucharest - 730.