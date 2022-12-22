George Enescu Philharmonic Choir to perform on December 23 at Philharmonie Berlin

The George Enescu Philharmonic Choir, together with the Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra, will perform, on December 23, at Philharmonie Berlin, one of the most beautiful orchestral pieces in the history of classical music, the opera "Christmas Eve " by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, told Agerpres.

According to an Artexim press release sent to AGERPRES, experienced singers with Russian musical tradition, such as soprano Sofia Fomina or tenor Mikhail Vekua are among the soloists.

In the preamble, the George Enescu Philharmonic Choir will perform Romanian and Ukrainian Christmas carols in the foyer of the Berlin Concert Hall.

The presence of the Romanian vocal ensemble at Philharmonie Berlin follows the invitation extended by conductor Vladimir Jurowski, artistic director of the George Enescu International Festival between 2017-2021 and currently, chief conductor and artistic director of the Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra.

"It is an event that speaks about the power of music to generate impact and about the essential need for collaboration, openness, strategy through which Romanian ensembles and talents should be included more and more often in a circuit of international collaborations. A strategic direction initiated by the Enescu Festival, through the numerous collaborations between internationally renowned orchestras and Romanian orchestras or Romanian artists, and carried forward by the artistic directors of the festival, which Artexim supports at the level of organization and tour management. Both the international audience as well as the Romanian one will be able to enjoy a unique concert, in a prestigious performance that raises the profile of the George Enescu Philharmonic Choir. The mandate of artistic representation that maestro Marin Cazacu, the manager of the Bucharest Philharmonic has entrusted to us, honorus us and makes us responsible," said Cristina Uruc, Artexim interim manager, as quoted in the press release.

The public can listen to the concert in Romania on December 23, from 8:00 p.m., in a live broadcast by Radio Romania Muzical.

The tour management and organization part of the trip to Berlin of the George Enescu Philharmonic Choir is carried out by Artexim. The event benefits from the strategic support of the Ministry of Culture.