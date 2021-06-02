Ghinea, on special pensions: There will be special legislation, and will be in line with contributions

Special pensions will be brought in line with contributions, and for this there will be special legislation, but "within the limits of the mandate established by the Constitutional Court", which should also be adopted in 2022, the Minister of European Investments and Projects, Cristian Ghinea declared on Wednesday at Victoria Palace, after the presentation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

"It will be special legislation, if my memory serves me correctly, but I invite you to check, it should also be adopted in 2022 and we will bring special pensions in line with contributions," he said when asked what are the commitments assumed by the Government in Brussels in connection with this topic.