Going to the theater is a ritual, people want a different experience (Eduard Burghelea)

Going to the theater is a ritual, and people who step on the threshold of a theatre institution want a different experience, considers the manager of the Bacovia Municipal Theater, Eduard Burghelea, who gave an interview to AGERPRES in the context of the performance, last week, at the Bacovia Theater, of Bacau Fest Monodrama.

In his opinion, theater is a form of entertainment that should not be in competition with other forms of entertainment.

"This is a traditional festival in Bacau and I think it is unique in the country. There is international visibility, the desire of artists from outside the country to participate was very high, we had a very large number of foreign performances that registered in festival and we thank everyone for their interest," says Burghelea.

As a very young theater manager, Burghelea says that he encountered many difficulties, many problems of understanding, "first and foremost, from my side, regarding the administrative system, regarding the organization of a public institution of culture and I had to adapt very quickly to a system that moves with difficulty, that needs requests, approvals".

As long-term projects, Eduard Burghelea says that the theater he runs wants to regain the space in front of the theater, because it is a problem that has persisted for a very long time.

"It is about the hotel in front of the theater, which is in dispute and together with the city hall we are making every effort to unravel this situation. We managed to recover a foyer and complete the equally difficult process of sanitizing it, I could say, because I believe very much because, first and foremost, for a theater to function, it needs functional spaces, it needs a functional technical infrastructure, it needs a lot of things that I think are related to a kind of decency," said Burghelea.