Governing program: Establishing minimum wage will take into account productivity, inflation, economic growth

The Government intends to draw up a law that will regulate the gross minimum wage through a calculation formula, based on work productivity, inflation index and economic growth, according to the Governing program submitted on Wednesday in Parliament, by then PM-designate Florin Citu.

"Drawing up a draft regarding the principles of establishing gross minimum wage per country, taking into account: work productivity, inflation index and a correction coefficient according to the dynamic of economic growth, negotiated with social partners," according to the document, chapter "Measures for Romanian employees".

The current legislation, through Law 174/2020 states: "The minimum consumption basket for a decent living forms the main element for substantiation of the gross minimum wage per country and its salary policies".

AGERPRES