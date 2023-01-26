Gov't approves state aid scheme for reducing excise duty on diesel fuel for agriculture

The Government approved on Thursday the support granted to farmers in 2023 for the purchase of diesel fuel, announced the spokesperson for the Government, Dan Carbunaru, told Agerpres.

"In terms of supporting agriculture, the state aid continues to reduce the excise duty for diesel fuel used in agriculture. (...) Through the decision approved today, the Government established the conditions under which state aid for farmers is granted this year, by reducing excise duty for diesel fuel used in agriculture," stated Carbunaru after the Government's meeting.

He said that the total value of the state aid scheme is 500 million RON.

"In the form of reimbursement, this subsidy will be 1,529 RON per liter, the total value of the state aid scheme being 500 million RON. This amount will be granted from the state budget, through the budget of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. It is a measure that joins other forms of support that the Government grants to farmers, support financed from European funds or measures to support Romanian products, facilities granted through Agro IMM Invest or Rural Invest, in order to enhance the potential of Romanian agriculture," added Carbunaru.