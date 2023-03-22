Gov't Carbunaru: The state considers entering car insurance market through CEC

Spokesman of the Government Dan Carbunaru stated on Wednesday that the wish of the Cabinet, also voiced by the prime minister, is for the Romanian state to have an active presence in the area of insurance, mentioning that there is an approach, most likely related to the CEC (Savings Bank) through which it can enter the car insurance market.

"It is about the desire of the Government, expressed also by the prime minister, for the Romanian state to have an active presence in this area and there is an approach, which will most likely be linked to the CEC, through which the Romanian state can enter the car insurance market with products in the context of the functioning of the market," Carbunaru said, when asked, at the Victoria Palace, if the Government wants a new company to enter the insurance market at this moment.

In relation to the capping of RCA civil liability insurance prices, Carbunaru stated that the Executive is ready to support those affected by what is happening on the car insurance market, told Agerpres.

"The Government of Romania is ready to support those affected by what is happening on the car insurance market, on the RCA market and, through the Ministry of Finance, the proposals that the Financial Supervision Authority, which also has the responsibilities in the matter, therefore the Ministry of Finances is ready to bring these proposals to the Government's table," spokesperson Dan Carbunaru said.