Gov't launches works on National Children Support Programme in the context of COVID-19 pandemic

The Government launched, on Monday, the works dedicated to the National Children Support Programme in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic - "Caring for children," the purpose of which is to provide solutions in response to the effects of the pandemic on children psycho-emotionally, but also in relation to the risks of online safety and domestic violence.

"It is the first programme of this magnitude dedicated exclusively to the well-being of children in Romania. The COVID-19 pandemic has generated a multidimensional impact on children's growth and development. International studies in the field, but also exploratory analyzes conducted at national level indicate a number of harmful effects on children, with possible effects on short, medium and long term. Among the most common effects of the pandemic on children, as found by the most recent (May 2021) study by Save the Children Romania, are: anxiety, school anxiet , behavioural disorders, depression, anxiety or sleep disorders. The programme will be structured on two areas of intervention: emotional intelligence-emotion management and child safety and is coordinated by the State Councilor from the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Madalina Turza," in the press release, reports agerpres

