 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Green certificates not to be required to attend religious services

Facebook
Alexandru Rafila

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila denied on Sunday making the green certificate mandatory in Romania for attendance of religious services or processions.

"That was not discussed at Sunday's meeting. I have publicly stated that using the green certificate for religious services was out of the question, which does not mean that we do not want support from churches to enforce the social distancing rules, the proper use of face masks and avoiding crowds where possible when services are organised. It is quite different, and I do not think it appropriate to speculate on the content of the meetings, which are by no means conflicting, but a means for debate and collaboration,"Rafila said at the Government House on Sunday, agerpres.ro informs.

The statements were made after a working meeting of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca with the main officials responsible for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic amidst reports of the first two cases of the Omicron COVID variant in Romania.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.