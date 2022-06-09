Greenpeace to release report on photovoltaic potential of public buildings in Romania

Greenpeace is releasing today a report called "An untapped resource - The photovoltaic potential of public buildings in Romania."

The release conference will discuss the implications of using this energy potential and the benefits it would bring to citizens and local administrations.

"We are in the midst of an energy crisis; we need to find cheaper, faster, long-term and environmentally friendly solutions. And some of the solutions are closer than we think, even 'above' us," according to environmental officials.

Greenpeace requested public data from 22 Romanian town halls and found that the photovoltaic potential of the public buildings they manage is very high.

More than 1,000,000 square meters of rooftops, just in cities that have provided useful information to Greenpeace, are unused, instead of producing clean energy to the benefit of the community, the environment and the local budget. We can only imagine how great this potential is for the whole country.

Attending the event will be Bucharest District 1 Mayor Clotilde Armand; Senator Lorant Antal, chairman of the Committee on Energy, Energy Infrastructure and Mineral Resources; Mara Roman, Deputy Head of the European Commission Representation in Romania.

AGERPRES