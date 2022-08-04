Health Minister: Covid-19 vaccination centers to also open in medical units starting this fall

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Thursday that starting this autumn, if there is interest, Covid-19 vaccination centers will open in medical units as well.

"I am convinced that this fall, especially if the new formula vaccine arrives and there is interest in getting the jab, this inconvenience will be overcome, we are organizing to be able to offer vaccination in medical institutions other than family doctors' practices. We will promote regulatory acts to the effect that all medical units can organize Covid vaccination centers so that there is no hindrance to the people's access to vaccination and they are spared the effort to travel long distances to get vaccinated. (...) We are doctors, we have patients on the list and at least these patients on the list should be vaccinated if they want this. That's what I think. (...) In order to be able to properly run this vaccination rollout, not in the sense of control, but in that of providing access to vaccination for patients, we will open vaccination centers in medical units. But I remind you that the family doctor's office is also a medical unit," the Health Minister told a press conference. AGERPRES