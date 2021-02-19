 
     
Health Ministry: 136 cases of infection with UK Covid variant confirmed in Romania

A total of 136 cases of infection with the new British SARS-Cov-2 mutation - the B.1.1.7 lineage, have been confirmed as of Friday, the Health Ministry announced.

"The Health Ministry was notified by the National Public Health Institute - the National Center for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases that 136 cases of infection with the new British SARS-Cov-2 mutation - the B.1.1.7 lineage have been confirmed so far in Romania," a release states.

The said cases have been confirmed out of a total of 499 sequenced samples reported so far to the National Center for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases.

