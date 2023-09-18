HealthMin Rafila: Motion is a summary of a person's Facebook posts

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, said on Monday that the motion submitted to the Parliament against him is the summary of some Facebook posts by a person who "is not a doctor and has no experience in managing medical units."

"Unfortunately, the motion is a summary of the posts on Facebook of a person who is neither a doctor nor has any experience in the management of medical units, a whistleblower by profession. (...) it is made up of repeated invectives and frustrations for more than a year in the public space of a deputy who can hardly be called a colleague or a professional in any field," said Rafila during the debate of the simple motion "Minister Rafila - the lazy and cynical tourist who leaves Romania without hospitals," initiated by the deputies of the USR and the Right Force party.

He stated that the Government is not abandoning any of the projects initially included in the PNRR.

According to the minister, the construction of new sanitary units has not been blocked, the contracts have not been terminated and will not be terminated.

"When I found out that a motion was submitted to the Parliament by some parliamentarians from the opposition, I received the action with interest. I appreciate the criticism if it is made in good faith and it corresponds to reality, because it can lead to the improvement of some activities. Unfortunately, as they disappointed when they were in government, the signatories of this motion continue to do so from the opposition. I have not seen any trace of good faith from the USR and the Right Force. Lies, repeated slander, misinformation are the ingredients of the text of the motion submitted against mine. (...)," the minister pointed out.

He said that he has done more to combat and control nosocomial infections than any other Minister of Health up to now.

"The Ministry of Health did not block access to medicines and medical investigations, but on the contrary, cancer patients can benefit from genetic testing and personalized treatment, from the latest generation therapy, starting this summer," the official said.

Alexandru Rafila mentioned that he will also participate in future activities abroad where his presence is necessary and important for the country.

"I am not an irresponsible person and in the future I will also participate in activities abroad where my presence is necessary and important for the country. Representing the country with honor at meetings where the presence of the minister is mandatory is a duty, not a luxury trip. As well as the signing of bilateral agreements that also allow the treatment of Romanian patients abroad and the collaboration between medical institutions," the minister of health also pointed out.