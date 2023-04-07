HealthMin Rafila: We need the population to trust the health system

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, maintains that the medical system needs sufficient, well-trained personnel who can respond "in a professional and empathetic way" to the needs of patients.

The minister also states, in his message on the occasion of the World Health Day, that investments are needed in health, in hospitals, in specialized outpatient clinics, in family doctors' offices."On April 7 we mark the World Health Day. This year, 2023, the motto is: Health for all! To be able to do this in our country, we need a few things. First of all, we need a sufficient, well-trained medical staff who can respond in a professional and empathetic way to patients' needs. We need investment in health, in hospitals, in specialist clinics, in GP surgeries. We also need something else : we need the population's trust in the health system. (...) We started a process at the Ministry of Health in 2022. We will continue it and I assure you that in the coming years you will see the results of the work of the team at the Ministry of Health, but the most the important thing is to see the results in the field when you request medical services, when the medical staff meets your needs!," Rafila wrote on Facebook.