HealthMin says Health Ministry could take over medical activity of National Anti-Drug Agency

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Monday that the medical activity of the National Anti-Drug Agency could be taken over by the Ministry of Health, while the other competences will remain with the Ministry of Interior.

Asked at Parliament about the possibility of the National Anti-Drug Agency being transferred from the Ministry of Interior to the Ministry of Health, Rafila said that "it is under discussion."

"It is a discussion. I assure you that this takeover will be done only if it is about coordinating an activity that concerns the medical side. All the other activities that do not concern the medical side, that concern traffic control, for example, or other things like that, must obviously remain with the Ministry of the Interior," said Rafila.