HealthMin Tataru: Trying month to follow, starting with mid-October we can think of downward trend

Minister of Health Nelu Tataru declared on Monday that a "tough month" is coming in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the electoral campaign and the opening of the school year.

Nelu Tataru specified that, if the rules and precautions are observed, from mid-October Romania could enter a downward trend of COVID-19 cases.

"It's a trying month, it's a tough month, and if we're all going to be partners to follow the rules, then I think starting with mid-October we can think of a downward trend. Until then, all we can do is manage the rise that we believe will be smaller during this period. An assumed increase with the opening of the school year and the electoral campaign," the Minister of Health declared on public broadcaster TVR.

Regarding the opening of the school year, Tataru said that at the moment there are 43 localities that have a transmission rate of over 3 per thousand, a situation in which classes will take place online.

Another 14 localities have a rate between 1 and 3 per thousand, which means a mixed system, online and with physical presence, while 2,728 localities have a transmission rate below 1 per thousand and school classes are allowed in the classroom. In the latter situation, the rules of physical separation and disinfection must be observed, he stressed.

He also explained what happens if children become infected.

"When we have a child with a SARS-CoV-2 infection in a class, then that child goes to the hospital unit and the others are quarantined at home and the class closes for 14 days. In circumstances where we have three children in three different classes, they go to the medical units and the others go in quarantine at home for 14 days and the school closes," added Nelu Tataru.

As regards the seasonal flu vaccine, the Minister of Health said that three million doses have been ordered, which will start coming in mid-September.