Her Majesty Margareta, Prince Radu visit Swedish Red Cross

Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Radu had, on Thursday, in Sockholm, a meeting with Anna Hägg-Sjöquist, the president of the Swedish Red Cross.

Her Majesty Margareta, president of the Romanian Red Cross, was accompanied to the meeting by Iulian Bobarnea, vice-president of the Red Cross, Daniel Ristea, minister-counselor at the Romanian Embassy, Traian Sarca, chancellor of Her Majesty's House, and Ionut Demetriad, adviser at the Cabinet of the Custodian of the Crown.

"It is a very important visit for the Romanian Red Cross, considering that there is a very old collaboration, dating back to the 90s, with the Swedish Red Cross. Today, at the meeting, we tried to recall those collaborative projects that we had in the past, but especially to lay the foundations for the new ones, the projects that will take place in the next period in Romania, with the support of the Swedish Red Cross. These are, first of all, projects dedicated to supporting vulnerable communities, but especially to supporting people who I come from Ukraine. (...) Her Majesty, the president of the Red Cross Romania, participated in this meeting and first of all thanked those who supported us, from here, from the headquarters of the Red Cross Sweden, greeted this collaboration that we have had for many years. She was also fascinated by the programs that the Swedish Red Cross runs both locally and internationally, especially in terms of supporting of the population of Ukraine," Iulian Bobarnea said at the end of the meeting.

Also on Thursday, during the morning, the Custodian of the Crown and the Prince Consort met with Christian Danielsson, Secretary of State for European Affairs within the Bureau of the Swedish prime minister. AGERPRES