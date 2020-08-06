Highest COVID-19 counts in Romania: Bucharest City - 6,701; Suceava County - 4,656; Arges County - 3,804

The current highest COVID-19 case counts in Romania have been recorded in Bucharest City - 6,701 and the counties of Suceava - 4,656 and Arges - 3,804, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.

Over 3,000 cases are recorded in Brasov County - 3,468, and over 2,000 cases in the counties of Dambovita - 2,138, Galati - 2,399 and Prahova - 2,373.Also, 14 counties have over 1,000 cases reported so far - Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Buzau, Cluj, Constanta, Hunedoara, Iasi, Ilfov, Mures, Neamt, Timis, Vrancea.The distribution of cases by counties:* Alba - 784* Arad - 1,191* Arges - 3,804* Bacau - 1,661* Bihor - 1,141* Bistrita-Nasaud - 927* Botosani - 1,192* Brasov - 3,468* Braila - 991* Buzau - 1,465* Caras-Severin - 350* Calarasi - 336* Cluj - 1,368* Constanta - 1,082* Covasna - 512* Dambovita - 2,138* Dolj - 875* Galaţi - 2,399* Giurgiu - 439* Gorj - 978* Harghita - 584* Hunedoara - 1,074* Ialomita - 784* Iasi - 1,637* Ilfov - 1.423* Maramures - 542* Mehedinti - 835* Mures - 1,030* Neamt - 1,455* Olt - 848* Prahova - 2,373* Satu Mare - 116* Salaj - 208* Sibiu - 994* Suceava - 4,656* Teleorman - 397* Timis - 1,500* Tulcea - 312* Vaslui - 801* Valcea - 576* Vrancea - 1,895* Bucharest City - 6,701The GCS breakdown also includes 53 persons who are not assigned to any county.As of Thursday, 57,895 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania, with 1,345 new cases in the last 24 hours.