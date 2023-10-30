Hillary Clinton intervine în scandalul monstru dintre Israel și ONU: 'Oamenii care îndeamnă la un armistiţiu nu înţeleg Hamasul'

Fostul secretar de Stat american Hillary Clinton consideră că cei care îndeamnă la un armistiţiu nu înţeleg ce înseamnă Hamas, scrie The Jerusalem Post.
”Ar fi un cadou pentru Hamas, pentru că aceşti oameni ar putea profita de această perioadă pentru a-şi reconstrui armamentul, a crea poziţii puternice cu scopul de a putea respinge un eventual asalt al israelienilor”, declară fosta candidată democrată la preşedinţia Statelor Unite.
