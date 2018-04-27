Hundreds of reenactors from Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, Ukraine attend Roman festival in Alba

More than 300 reenactors from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Italy, Spain and Ukraine attend Roman Apulum festival in Alba-Iulia, an event that will take place until May 1 and already attracted more than one thousand spectators, most of them tourists.

The largest reenactment type of event in Romania, which already became a brand for the city of Alba Iulia, even if it has only reached its 6th edition, the Roman Apulum Festival officially kicked off on Saturday with an Inauguratio, the official opening ceremony, followed by the parade of "the Dacian and Roman warriors."During the four days of the festival, the locals and tourists will be able to watch the reenactment of such "fights between Dacians and Romans," "gladiators fights" or "slave fairs," all these performed by Terra Dacica Aeterna (Cluj Napoca), Legio I Italica ( Bulgaria), Civilta Romana (Italy), Vexillatio Moesiae Inferioris (Ukraine), Cohors III Lucensium (Spain), Legio X Gemina (the Czech Republic). There will also be "Dacian dances" to watch, presented by Magna Nemesis and Eurythmia.During such interactive workshops, the tourists will be able to see how the ancients made their lances, swords or coins, how they processed the bones, the wood, as well as what food they ate. They will also have the opportunity to discover the Roman games - Delta, where they throw pebbles and the ones who throws them into the space wins 10 points, Rota, where the winner had to place the pieces or move them until he made a live, Duodecim Scripta, where they used boards with various messages written on them, Ludus Latrunculorum, a strategy game, and the Archimedes' Game, the first "puzzle" of the ancient world.Moreover, the spectators wil be able to watch the "soldiers" and "gladiators" training. The programme of the festivals also includes a sports competition, the ancient pentathlon.The tourists will also have the opportunity to participate in guided tours to discover the main Roman objectives in the Apulusm castrum.The 2018 edition, symbolically called "The Beginnings" is especially focusing on the period between the two Dacian-Roman wars and the making of the Romanian people.In the ancient world, Apulum, today's Alba Iulia, was the largest city in the Roman Dacia. AGERPRES