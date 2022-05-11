Iasi International Airport to receive over 300 million RON investments

Iasi International Airport will receive financing worth over 300 million RON to build a new passenger terminal and to reconfigure the network of access roads and parking spaces, announced the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Sorin Grindeanu.

"The financing contract was signed for the project to develop Iasi International Airport! We can thus extend the passenger terminals and the parking facilities of this airport. The total eligible value of the project is 303 million RON: 257 million RON (85%) represents contributions from ERDF [European Regional Development Fund] funds, 39 million RON is the contribution from the state budget (13%), 6 million represents the beneficiary's contribution, supported from the budget of R.A. Aeroportul Iasi," wrote, on Wednesday, on Facebook, the Transport Minister.

The new passenger terminal will have a surface area of 31,210 square meters. The surface of access roads, which are to be reconfigured, will reach 21,850 square meters. Furthermore, parking spaces are to be constructed on a 4,600 square meter surface. The road and the technological platforms that will be built will occupy a surface of 5,620 square meters, while 7,550 square meters will be dedicated to sidewalks.

The project is expected to be completed until December 2023.