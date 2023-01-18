IGPF: Almost 57,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, of whom approximately 7,500 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Tuesday, a number of 56,880 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 7,523 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, approximately 126,400 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 39,000 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 3,340,681 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 51 illegalities (20 offenses and 31 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 68,500 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 134,000 RON were impounded.

On Tuesday, a number of 19 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 20 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.