IGSU: 2nd freight train carrying aid for Turkey leaves Bucharest on Monday

The second CFR freight train which carries aids for the Republic of Turkey left on Monday from the Bucharest West Train Station, the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU) informed.

"With the support of the the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations and the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, through the National Railway Freight Company "CFR Marfa" SA, other bedding products from the stocks of the 'Romanian ShelterCapacity (RO-Shelt)' of RescEU will will reach the Republic of Turkey," a IGSU release sent to AGERPRES shows.

Furthermore, the quoted source shows that the first freight train left on 11 February from Bucharest and arrived last night in Turkey.

The Romanian ShelterCapacity (RO-Shelt) represents the action undertaken by the European Commission which aims to create a rescEU temporary shelter capacity, which will be available for carrying out missions within the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

Through this programme, the products can be made available to countries confronted with large-scale emergency situations, based on international assistance requests submitted, under the aegis of the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union.

