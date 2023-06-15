IGSU: 32 RO-ALERT messages sent in the last 24 hours; over 1,500 emergencies handled

Rescuers have handled 1,577 emergencies, provided medical assistance to over 1,300 people and sent 32 RO-ALERT warning messages in the last 24 hours.

"Rescuers have managed 1,577 emergency situations, with the most numerous missions being carried out in the Bucharest-Ilfov area and in Cluj, Arges, Mures, Galati, Dolj and Arad counties. A share of 85% of the total interventions consisted of medical assistance by SMURD crews, with 1,338 people in difficulty receiving help," a press release issued by the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU) sent to AGERPRES on Thursday informs.

During the reporting period, at the national level, the operational teams acted to locate and extinguish the 55 fires recorded nationwide and promptly managed 173 missions for the protection of communities.

"Also, in the last 24 hours, 32 messages warning the population have been sent through the RO-ALERT system, including 31 messages about the presence of dangerous animals (bears), in the counties of Alba (1), Arges (2), Bistrita-Nasaud (1), Brasov (10), Buzau (3), Covasna (3), Dolj (1), Harghita (4), Mures (1), Prahova (4) and Sibiu (1)," the quoted source showed.

At the same time, the firefighters are supporting the authorities at the border areas and, implicitly, the Ukrainian citizens coming to Romania.

On Thursday, in order to manage the influx of people who entered Romania at the border with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, the IGSU engaged 143 firefighters and 91 technical means.

"The military firefighters remain mobilized, 24 hours a day, for the operational management of emergency situations and the provision of specialized medical first aid to people in need," the IGSU mentioned.

Information on how to behave in case of an emergency event can be obtained by accessing the national emergency preparedness platform https://fiipregatit.ro and from the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) mobile app, which can be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Play. AGERPRES