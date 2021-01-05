Immunization campaign head: 30 - 30 pct of population hesitate, want to push back inoculation date

Military doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, chairman of the National Committee for the coordination of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, said today that surveys have found that between 30 and 35 percent of the population hesitate to take the vaccine, or want to push back the inoculation date, emphasizing that this is a reason for the communication and information campaign to continue.

"Current surveys reveal that about 30 - 35 percent of the population hesitate or want to postpone the decision regarding vaccination. I think that it is important to continue communication and information actions, because the decision to postpone the jab or hesitation is not a refusal, but a real need for more information on the subject," Gheorghita told a news conference at the Victoria Palace of Government, adding that the medical staff who don't want to be immunized for now must definitely have their reasons for this.