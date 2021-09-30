INS: More than 34,200 building permits for residential buildings issued in Jan-Aug

More than 34,200 building permits for residential buildings were issued in the first eight months of this year, up 30% from the same period in 2020, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) told AGERPRES on Thursday.

In August 2021, 4,873 building permits were issued for residential buildings, down 0.4% compared to July 2021 and up 12.5% against August 2020.

According to the INS, between January 1 and August 31, 2021, 34,215 building permits were issued for residential buildings, up 30% compared to the same period in 2020.In August 2021, 4,873 building permits were issued for residential buildings (-0.4%), with a total usable area of 1,197,301 sqm (+ 5.3%). Of the total building permits for residential buildings, 69% were for the rural area.In August 2021, there was a decrease in the usable area of building permits issued for non-residential buildings (-8.1%).At the same time, in August 2021 there was recorded a decrease in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (-18 permits), compared to the previous month.For non-residential buildings, there 678 building permits issued (+ 4.8%) in August 2021, with a total usable area of 233,221 sqm (-8.1%). Compared to the previous month, in August 2021 there was recorded a decrease (-20,608 sq m) in the usable area of building permits issued for non-residential buildings.In August 2021, there was an increase in both the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (+ 12.5%) and the total usable area (+ 15.2%), compared to the same month of the previous year.Compared to the same month of the previous year, in August 2021 there was an increase in the number of building permits issued for non-residential buildings (+ 1.8%) and a decrease in total usable area (-38.6%).