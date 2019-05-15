INS: New constructions significantly contribute to 12.5 pct of construction works volume in Q1

Construction works volume increased 12.5 per cent in the first quarter of the year, as gross series, and by 5.7 per cent as adjusted series, depending on the number of business days and seasonality, according to data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

By structural elements, new constructions saw an increase by 20.6 in the said interval. On the other hand, maintenance and current repair works and capital repairs dropped 8 per cent, and 1.1 per cent respectively.

Moreover, by construction objectives, the residential buildings segment increased by 27.3 per cent, non-residential buildings 16.3 per cent and engineering constructions 1.4 per cent.

The INS data also show that construction works volume, as adjusted series depending on the number of business days and seasonality, increased by 5.7 per cent, overall, which growth was mainly due to the 15.1 per cent increase recorded in the new construction works and capital repairs, by 3.9 per cent.

On the opposite side of the scale, maintenance and current repair works recorded a drop of 10.2 per cent. Depending on the construction objective, constructions volume increased by 23.5 per cent in residential buildings and by 11.2 per cent in non-residential buildings. In exchange, engineering works dropped 2.1 per cent.

In March, compared with the same period of 2018, construction works volume increased by 23.4 per cent, overall, as gross series. By structural elements, new construction works recorded an increase by 38.6 per cent and maintenance and current repair by 0.2 per cent. Capital repairs dropped 19.8 per cent.

By construction objectives, the construction works volume increased as such: residential buildings (+29.6 per cent), non-residential buildings (+27.3 per cent) and engineering works (+16.9 per cent).

Moreover, the volume of construction works increased by 18.7 per cent, as series adjusted depending on the number of working days and seasonality, and structural elements there was recorded an increase in the new construction works by 37.1. Capital repairs and maintenance and current repairs went down 13.6 per cent and 4.4 per cent respectively.

By construction objectives, construction works volume increased by 28.8 per cent in residential buildings, 25.2 per cent in non-residential buildings and 17.4 per cent in engineering constructions.

In terms of construction works volume, it increased by 33.9 per cent, as gross series, and by 1.9 per cent as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality.

In both cases, increases were also highlighted in maintenance and current repairs, new constructions and capital repairs.

AGERPRES