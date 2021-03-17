 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

INS: Non-resident tourists in Romanian accomodation units spend 1.18billion lei in 2020

news.ro
turism

The number of non-resident tourists arriving in collective accommodation structures in Romania in 2020 was 452,000, and they spent a total of almost 1.18 billion lei, 2,609.7 lei per person, as an average, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday, as reported by AGERPRES.

The official data reveal that, in Q4 of the previous year, the total number of non-residents accommodated in the tourist accommodation structures was 59,800, with total expenses of 139.2 million lei.

According to the same source, businesses (including participation in congresses, conferences, courses, fairs and exhibitions) were the main reason for the stay of 60pct of non-resident tourists who arrived in Romania in the fourth quarter of 2020, and they spent 54.7pct of the total money spent by foreign non-residents in that period.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.