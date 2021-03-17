INS: Non-resident tourists in Romanian accomodation units spend 1.18billion lei in 2020

The number of non-resident tourists arriving in collective accommodation structures in Romania in 2020 was 452,000, and they spent a total of almost 1.18 billion lei, 2,609.7 lei per person, as an average, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday, as reported by AGERPRES.

The official data reveal that, in Q4 of the previous year, the total number of non-residents accommodated in the tourist accommodation structures was 59,800, with total expenses of 139.2 million lei.

According to the same source, businesses (including participation in congresses, conferences, courses, fairs and exhibitions) were the main reason for the stay of 60pct of non-resident tourists who arrived in Romania in the fourth quarter of 2020, and they spent 54.7pct of the total money spent by foreign non-residents in that period.