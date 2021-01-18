INS: Turnover in market services mainly to companies in 2020 up 3.4pct Jan-Nov

Turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms, increased in the first 11 months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, both as gross series and as adjusted series in depending on the number of working days and seasonality, by 3.4pct and 3.3pct, respectively, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES.

At the same time, between January 1 and November 30, 2020, in nominal terms, the turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises, series adjusted depending to the number of business days and seasonality, increased by 3.3pct overall.

According to the INS, the turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises, gross series, in November 2020, compared to the previous month, in nominal terms, increased by 0.2pct overall.

Also, the turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises, series adjusted depending to the number of business days and seasonality, in November 2020, compared to the previous month, in nominal terms, increased overall by 2.3pct.

The turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises, gross series, in November 2020, compared to November 2019, in nominal terms, increased overall by 7.6pct.