Insolvencies fall by 30.22pct, Jan.-April 2019, to 2.069

The number of firms and individuals facing insolvency fell by 30.22 percent in the first four months of 2019 compared with the same period of 2018, to 2,069, according to data posted on the website of the National Companies Register Office (ONRC).

Most of them were in Bucharest, 366, down 36.01 percent from the same period of 2018. The ranking continues with the counties of Bihor, 155 insolvencies (-26.92 percent), Constanta, 106 (-34.16 percent) and Iasi, 104 (- 31.13 percent).

By business field, the largest number of insolvencies January-April was recorded in wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, respectively 636 (-29.65 percent).

In April, 560 insolvencies were recorded, most of them in Bucharest (104).

At the same time, in the first four months of 2019, 5,486 firms suspended their activity, down 21.16 percent from the similar period of 2018, and 11,188 firms were dissolved, 11.58 percent less than in January - April 2018.