Integrity Agency personnel to benefit from incentive for hazardous, stressful work conditions

The employees of the National Integrity Agency (ANI) will benefit from an incentive for hazardous, stressful work conditions, according to a draft law on the modification and supplementing of the Framework Law no. 153/2017 on the remuneration of staff paid from public funds.

There were 178 cast "in favour" of the initiative, 77 "against," 15 abstentions, and one deputy did not vote.

The AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) and USR (Save Romania Union) groups voted against the draft law.

The draft law was adopted by the Senate, as the first Chamber notified, on February 6, with the Chamber of Deputies being the decision-making body in this case.