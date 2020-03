Interim HealthMin Tataru: I advocate coronavirus testing in conformity with broad epidemiological investigations

The Minister-designate for the Health Ministry, Nelu Tataru, on Thursday told private broadcaster Digi 24 TV that he advocates the testing for the infection with the novel coronavirus be carried out in conformity with broad epidemiological investigations, where certain priorities exist, such as contacts, medical personnel, risk factors.

Previously, the former Minister of Health, Victor Costache, who resigned Thursday morning, on Wednesday evening told Adevarul Live that he wanted the implementation of an "innovative" testing program similar to South Korea for the Bucharesters to be tested for the novel coronavirus through the door-to-door method.