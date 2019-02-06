IntMin Carmen Dan: Schengen - an important topic on the agenda of informal JHA meeting

Minister of Interior Carmen Dan on Thursday stated that Schengen is an important topic on the agenda of the informal meeting of ministers of justice and home affairs.

"Regarding Schengen, we included this important topic on our agenda not only because it is of interest for Romania and Bulgaria, but also because it refers to other important aspects too, such as keeping controls at the internal borders for long periods of time. This is true, Europe has been facing a series of events, and I mean now the numerous terrorist attacks, which endangered the safety of the citizens in some member states, which is precisely why we must find a balance between maintaining security and safety of the citizens in the states exposed to the terrorist risk and the migration pressure and the fundamental value represented by the free movement area," the Minister of Interior said before the meeting hosted by the Parliament Palace in Bucharest.In respect to migration, she underscored that the process of completion of the procedures regarding the temporary arrangements must be accelerated."I really wish that today's meeting will improve some solutions that we wish to implement in the next period. The Romanian presidency has already been working on important files related to migration management and border security. We have been facing in the past couple of days a situation regarding the migration ships in the Mediterranean Sea and I believe it is necessary that we speed up the process of completion of the procedures regarding the temporary arrangements. The temporary arrangements are a solution in such crisis situations, a solution based on solidarity and volunteering. Romania has repeatedly voiced its belief that the European Union's response must be based on these two principles, which is why we agreed to contribute to the joint effort of other states," said Carmen Dan.The informal meeting of the justice and home affairs ministers takes place on Thursday and Friday at the Parliament Palace in Bucharest.