Iohannis, about PNL, USR: My message - they will govern together; differences - typical campaign nervousness

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Wednesday, that he encourages the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) foster togetherness in order to govern together, mentioning that attacks from some members of the two parties remain "a nervousness, a typical sensibility for the electoral campaign."

"My message (e.n. - regarding PNL and USR) is simple: they will govern together. And what you call differences is a nervousness, a typical sensibility for the electoral campaign. Not everyone can remain calm. Sometimes, some jump faster with certain messages, with certain accusations, but between the PNL and the USR there is a closeness that I don't believe should be based simply on sympathy between persons, but on a concordance in values and objectives for reform and, obviously, it exists," said Iohannis, when asked at a press conference, regarding the attacks between the PNL and the USR in recent times.

"I encourage them to foster closeness in their electorate, obviously, they expect the same thing from both parties and I am convinced that in the leaderships of the two parties there will be significant opening for this approach," Iohannis also said.

