Iohannis: Army to provide personnel to supplement law enforcement staff

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that the Army will aid and supplement the public order personnel present on the streets in the context of restrictions for limiting the spread of COVID-19.

"We have agreed to use the Army as well in order to better manage the situations in the field. Thus, the Army will provide personnel that will come to supplement the public order forces, Gendarmerie and Police," said the head of state at the end of a meeting with Premier Ludovic Orban, as well as the Ministers of Internal Affairs, Health and Defence.

He added that the new restrictions will be provided for in a military ordinance, to be finalized on Tuesday. The restrictions come into force on Wednesday.