Iohannis: Before pursuing an international career, high performing researchers must be given opportunity to have a career in Romania

President Klaus Iohannis emphasized, on Tuesday, in a message read by presidential advisor Diana-Loreta Paun, the importance of providing visibility and recognition to high-performing researchers, noting that it is essential that, before pursuing an international career, they are given the chance to have a career in the country.

According to the president, the members of the academic community come together to pay tribute to their guild colleagues, in a public interest mission.

"We need, more than ever, credible voices to stem the tide of disinformation, fake news and propaganda, and you are an essential part for the transition towards a society of knowledge," the president also said, emphasizing the importance of providing visibility and recognition to successful researchers.

"Continuous changes in the field of research assume an increased adaptability of state institutions, which are put in the position of constantly looking for formulas designed to maximize your contribution. The period of the pandemic, with its persistent impact on the economy and society, showed us that there must not be a break between those at the top of the research and the final beneficiary. Therefore, the way in which the researchers, but also the authorities responsible for the field of research, manage to popularize the results of their work is critical. The awards granted today honour Romanians who pioneered not only in the country, but also abroad, who did research at a high level, according to international standards, but who also understood their mission to educate," the president said.