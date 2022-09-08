Iohannis: Climate change cannot be efficiently fought on one's own

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that climate change cannot be efficiently fought on one's own, and argued that the central public institutions must take up the role of catalyst in the process of managing the national response to climate change.

"Thus, the mobilization of as many societal actors as possible becomes a priority. Whether we are talking about the academic environment, research, NGOs, the business environment or mass media, we need everyone's involvement. I therefore invite you to join in, so that we find together the best solutions to limit the impact of climate change and give Romania the opportunity to reap the benefits of the climate transition," the head of the state said at the launch to public debate of the report "Limiting climate change and its impact: an integrated approach for Romania".

The President declared himself happy with the increased interest shown by the government in climate policies and emphasized that a priority of his term is to support the implementation of the most appropriate public policies in the climate field.

Iohannis also cautioned against the danger of a disorderly transition towards an economy with reduced greenhouse gas emissions, reminding that climate transition represents the firm commitment of the EU to become a climate-neutral economy and society by 2050, with the intermediate target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

"In order to avoid the risk of a disorderly transition, with profound negative effects, a better and coordinated planning, as well as early action by all relevant public and private actors are needed; these are all the more reasons for an integrated plan and approach. The transition to climate neutrality brings multiple benefits, including: new investments in research-development-innovation, the development of new, less polluting economic branches, new jobs, combating energy poverty and increased energy security by reducing dependence on energy imports," Iohannis added.

He also stated that in the current geopolitical context, marked by the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the decarbonization of the economy and the sped up transition to low carbon dioxide energy sources capable to ensure the energy security of Romania and the European Union become even more urgent. AGERPRES