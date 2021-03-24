Iohannis: EduMin's proposal, regarding extension of spring break, acceptable

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday that if the number of COVID-19 cases will rise, there will be a need for intervention for schools as well and branded the proposal of the Minister of Education, regarding prolonging the spring break, as "acceptable", according to AGERPRES.

"We already know that a lot of children are studying online. There are only the youngest ones and those from classes that have exams who are still physically going to school, but if the number of patients will rise - and we can see that we are in an upward slope - we need to intervene here. I believe that the proposal made by the Minister of Education is an acceptable one, to combine the two breaks and instead of one week now, one week for Catholic Easter, and another week for the Orthodox Easter, to combine them and thus to eliminate a significant factor of spreading the disease. It is complicated, we understand this, because parents will once again have children at home, but I believe that no sacrifice is big enough for the health of our children," Iohannis said.

Spring break will take place during the period of April 2 - May 4, in order to reduce mobility in the current epidemiological context, and the National Evaluation will be held between the 5th and 8th of July, announced, on Tuesday, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu.