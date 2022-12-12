Iohannis: I present probably Wednesday actions to initiate to make progress in Schengen file

President Klaus Iohannis announces that on Wednesday, before the European Council, he would present two or three actions that he intends to initiate, so that Romania can make progress towards joining the Schengen Area, told Agerpres.

"It is obvious that we must continue in all possible ways to find a solution - diplomatic, obviously - to this problem. We will discuss the concrete steps we will take along the way. Today I will not give you anything concrete, but on Wednesday I will probably present to you two or three actions that I will initiate in order to make progress on this Schengen file", Iohannis told a press conference held at the Cotroceni Palace.

The President mentioned that he would raise the issue of Romania's accession to Schengen within the European Council, but he emphasized that a new vote on this topic can only be expressed in the JHA Council.

"Now, on Wednesday and Thursday, probably also on Friday, we will have a meeting of the European Council and I will certainly raise this issue in the European Council. There will be a debate, there will probably be different opinions, but a new vote will only take place when the JHA Council meets again and from the data we have at the moment it is hard to believe that in so few days there will be a change of opinion on the Austrian side. But that does not mean that we should not continue to discuss the problems of the Union. The diplomatic, economic problems and collaboration ones are solved by discussing and looking for solutions together. I will take things further and I am convinced that we will find solutions for this problem as well. Just as this year we found solutions for the CVM, to change the Dutch 'no' in the Dutch 'yes', to change the Swedish 'no' into a Swedish 'yes', we will continue the discussions with the Austrian side", said Iohannis.