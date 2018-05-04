Iohannis: It is important to understand that rule of law is not a simple formality

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that each person must understand that the rule of law is not a simple formality.

"I strongly believe in democracy and the rule of law. It is very important, for each of us, to understand that the rule of law is not a simple formality but a state of mind. It consists in the justice based on recognition and full acceptance of the highest value of human rights, strong institutions and zero tolerance to corruption," the head of state said at the conference "Sustainable Development of the Danube Region and Interconnection between Regions," organized at Kaneff Center - "Angel Kanchev" University."I am firmly convinced that values represent the basis for European architecture. I know that values can be subjected today to numerous challenges. That is why, the perspective of the young generation in a Europe based on values is crucial to the future that we are building together. However, what it is important in the current context is how to use and how to implement these values. My belief is that these should be a guide for the conduct of each of us, an authentic guide for all citizens," he said."We want to obtain a stronger Union, where economic development gaps in different areas or in different member states are constantly reduced. We also want a more coherent Union, where the specific challenges and needs of all states member states are taken into account and adequately treated, for the benefit of the whole of the Union," Iohannis said."The history of the EU construction has repeatedly shown us that our force lies in unity, solidarity, cohesion and in an ambitious and innovative vision of future. These guiding principles and values are at the basis of the European project. Romania believes that they must remain the basis of its future development, for our common benefit," the head of state said, indicating that the EU remains an indispensable project.President Klaus Iohannis also said he had spoken with his counterparts from Bulgaria and Austria - Rumen Radev and Alexander Van der Bellen - about the European Union's presidency.