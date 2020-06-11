Iohannis: Mineriad file is dragging on for 30 years, it's a shame, a deep insult to whole society

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that it was a "deep shame and insult" to society as a whole that the Mineriad file had been dragging on for 30 years and appealed to those working on the case to do justice.

"I find again with indignation that the Mineriad file has been dragging on for 30 years. The culprits for the loss of human lives and for the more than 1,000 victims are still unknown. I believe that it is a disgrace and a profound insult to all those who fought with their bare hands for the gain of freedom, to their descendants and to the whole society. Justice has an obligation to shed light after so many years. Justice is not a fad, but in this case a major emergency. I appeal to all those responsible for the fate of this file: Do justice! Romanians need this act of justice for the eternal rest of the people killed, for their descendants, as well as for reconciliation with the past and guaranteeing a healthy society for future generations," said Iohannis, at a meeting with representatives of the university community of the University of Bucharest, 30 years after "The Phenomenon of the University Square".

He stressed that "we have an obligation to reject firmly and to sanction any attempt to bring to derision the history and memory of all those who gave their life for freedom and democracy".

"There are some who continue to say that doing justice is no longer helping anyone today. But they forget one fundamental thing: democratic and European Romania has been built in all 30 years because there were people who fought, who believed in the strength of the many and of good faith, to produce change. We owe it to them to be grateful and to continue to defend the rule of law and democratic values," Iohannis said.