Iohannis: NATO is a successful military alliance, we'll keep working to make it even stronger

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

NATO is "a successful military alliance" and Romania will work for the Alliance to grow even stronger, President Klaus Iohannis told the meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest on Thursday. 

"NATO is a successful military alliance and we will continue to work closely with the other allies to make it even stronger," the President said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. 

He also spoke about Romania's commitment to allocate 2 percent of GDP for Defense. "We will continue efforts to strengthen the defense and deterrence posture, especially on the eastern flank," Iohannis said. 

The President also pointed out that Romania supports "an increased NATO involvement in the Middle East".

