Iohannis: Romania, one of the staunchest supporters of Georgia's European and Euro-Atlantic integration

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that Romania is one of the staunchest supporters of Georgia's aspirations for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

"Romania will remain one of the staunchest supporters of Georgia's aspirations for European and Euro-Atlantic integration. I want to congratulate you on obtaining the European perspective at the European Council in June. Integration requires complex structural reforms, while an inclusive political system and the continuation of modernisation and democratisation efforts are mandatory items on the agenda of Georgia's accession to the European Union," Iohannis told a joint news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with his Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili, told Agerpres.

He gave assurances that Romania will be with Georgia throughout this process.

He also appreciated Georgia's firm position regarding the imperative of continuing reforms.

Also, Iohannis pointed out that Romania continues to support Georgia's Euro-Atlantic aspirations in accordance with the decisions of the 2008 NATO Bucharest Summit.

"As a concrete expression of our support, Romania will take over, from January 1, as NATO Contact Point in Tbilisi," said Iohannis.