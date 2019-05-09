Iohannis says there are politicians in Romania disliking rule of law

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that some politicians do not want the rule of law in Romania.

"We also have some politicians, who do not want the rule of law in Romania, but the decision is Romanians' to make, and we have a series of European elections, a referendum, a presidential election, and we will receive a clear answer from the Romanians. I know what the answer will be. I'm just waiting to receive it," Iohannis said at a joint news conference in Sibiu with European Council Presidents Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.

When asked if there is a need for a European commissioner to deal with the rule of law, Iohannis replied: "It is up to the next president of the European Commission to decide whether or not such a commissioner is needed, whether or not a person with such powers should exist or someone delegated with other responsibilities as well."