Iohannis: Solutions must be found to stimulate innovation, encourage investment and increase role of research

President Klaus Iohannis stressed on Thursday that solutions must be found to stimulate innovation, encourage investment and increase the role of research in key areas such as medicine, biotechnology or green energy, according to AGERPRES.

He paid a visit to the National Research and Development Institute for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies (ICSI) in Ramnicu Valcea, together with Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, Minister of Education Monica Anisie, and Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos.

"In recent years, research in Romania, unfortunately, has not received the attention and funding it deserves, a situation that has undoubtedly had a negative impact on the quality of our lives, of all of us. Research is an indispensable component of development in the long run of the national economy, but also in the European economy, and the current government knows this and will act accordingly. I am firmly convinced that Romania can only be strong if it is based on knowledge and innovation. That is why, solutions must be found to stimulate innovation, encourage investment and increase the role of research in key areas such as medicine, biotechnology or green energy," Iohannis said.

According to the head of state, Romania has a "huge" competitive advantage in the field of research due to human capital.

He pointed out that the National Research-Development Institute for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies is an "emblematic" institution for Romanian research.

In his opinion, the two ICSI projects that will be launched on Friday, worth over 23 million euros and funded under the Competitiveness Operational Programme, will increase the research-development-innovation capacity of the institute in terms of energy based on hydrogen and in the nuclear area.