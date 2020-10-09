Iohannis, to new magistrates: Romanians expect you to have an irreproachable moral conduct

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday the decrees appointing new justices and prosecutors freshly graduated from of the National Institute of Magistracy, context in which he sent a message asserting that they are becoming genuine touchstones for the society, with an essential role in strengthening the rule of law, according to Agerpres.

The Presidential Administration states in a press release that the welcome event for the 188 magistrates could not be organized at the Cotroceni Palace due to the current epidemiological situation.

"I congratulate you for reaching the point where the horizons of the careers you have chosen are opening up to you! As of today, you are the defenders of citizens' rights and freedoms. It is the fruit of a sustained effort, of thousands of hours of work, thorough study and of your decision to put your energy, passion and knowledge to the service of justice. The temple of justice is built on both clean and straight consciences and on strong characters, and the Romanians expect you to have an irreproachable moral conduct. As of today, you have become genuine landmarks for society, with an essential role in strengthening the rule of law in Romania. Justices and prosecutors are guardians of the values on which a system of law is built, acting with impartiality and professionalism. An independent justice is an element of reference for the rule of law and, moreover, is the mirror that ultimately reflects the degree of civilization that a society has reached," the president's message reads.

He points out that "justice is above the momentary political interest, and the Romanians have proven that they want a society with a modern and European legal system."

"A genuine democracy strengthens over time, and you will be at the forefront of this effort. The integrity, professionalism and fairness of every decision you make, every interaction with the litigants build, at state level, the image of justice in Romania. I wish you to keep the energy and ideals that have made you choose this profession and I wish you success in your work!," Iohannis concludes.

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday the decrees appointing 122 justices and 66 prosecutors who were admitted to the competition for admission to the judiciary organized by the Superior Council of Magistracy, through the National Institute of Magistracy, between December 2019 and September 2020.