Irina Begu qualifies for round of 16 in Tenerife (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified on Monday for the round of 16 of the WTA 250 tournament in Tenerife (Spain), with total prizes of 235,238 dollars, by beating Ukrainian Marta Kostiuk with a symmetrical 6-4, 6-4.

Begu (31 years old, the 56th in the WTA) won after almost two hours of play (1 h 57 min) the encounter with Kostiuk (19 years old, 53rd in the WTA).

Irina Begu had also defeated Kostiuk last year, in the first round in Cairo (ITF), 2-6, 6-1, 7-5, Agerpres informs.

The Romanian secured a cheque for 3,675 dollars and 30 WTA points, and in the next round she will face the American Alison Riske or the Croatian Donna Vekic.

In doubles, Andreea Mitu and German Vivian Heisen qualified for the quarterfinals by winning, 6-1, 6-3 the encounter versus pair Ingrid Neel (USA) / Alicja Rosolska (Poland).

With this success, Mitu and Heisen secured a cheque for 2,300 dollars and 60 WTA points in doubles. The next opponents will be the winners of the match between Katarzyna Piter (Poland) / Renata Voracova (Czech Republic) and Ulrikke Eikeri (Norway) / Ellen Perez (Australia).

Also on Monday, in the first round at singles, Jaqueline Cristian, coming from the qualifications, will face the Slovenian Tamara Zidansek, the second seed.