Iron ore mining and processing plants in Kryvyi Rih suspend activity

The industrial activity of the city of Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine was strongly affected after the outbreak of the war, the head of the Kryvyi Rih State Military District Administration, Evhen Sitnichenko, told AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to him, iron ore mining and processing plants in Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) had to suspend their activity due to the blockade of ports and the energy crisis.

"A heavy blow for us was the closing of the ports. We are an area from which iron ore is extracted and we export it. When the ports were closed, we no longer had the possibility to export and from that moment the companies felt discomfort and strong financial pressure. After the storage capacities reached their maximum, some companies suspended their activity. Later, the president [Volodymyr Zelenskyy, ed.n.] did everything possible to have the ports opened and this problem started to be resolved. River ports were also opened, railways increased their transport capacity. Later, the Russians began to bomb the energy infrastructure, and these combined are the largest energy consumers. Again, they stopped working. Some plants are presently waiting, /.../ carrying out current maintenance activities, without extracting minerals," revealed Sitnichenko.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is the second largest city in Ukraine, with an area of 430 square kilometers, and the seventh most populous, with over 640,000 inhabitants. From North to South it measures 66 kilometers. It is located near the regions under the control of the Russian army.