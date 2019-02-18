 
     
Israel's Minister of Social Equality Gila Gamliel pays visit to Bucharest

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Marius Budai

The Minister of Social Equality from Israel, Gila Gamliel, currently on a two-day visit to our country, met with his Romanian counterpart Marius Constantin Budai on Monday.

The two dignitaries discussed issues of common interest, such as the situation of the labor force, workforce placement, unemployment, reduction of the salary gaps and the economic potential, according to a press release issued for AGERPRES by the Embassy of Israel in Bucharest.

At the same time, Gila Gamliel sent an invitation to Minister Buda to pay an official visit to Jerusalem when his agenda allows him to.

During the visit to Romania, the Israeli official will also have several high-level meetings with other ministers of the Bucharest Government and with MPs "in order to underscore the excellent level of the bilateral relations and to explore opportunities to develop them," the Embassy informs.

